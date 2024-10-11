It's uncommon to find solar systems stocked in storage facilities.

Solar panels on commercial spaces are scarce, with just a handful covering the rooftops of factories and warehouses. Private homes, on the other hand, are blanketed with solar panels. Enviria's founder, Melchior Schulze Brock, explains the reason for this discrepancy.

What leads to this scarcity of solar panels on commercial buildings across Germany?

Melchior Schulze Brock: It's true that only approximately ten percent of commercial spaces are currently being utilized. We have the potential to utilize the remaining 90%. However, the process is significantly more complex than installing solar panels on residential properties.

Why is installation in the commercial sector more challenging than in the residential sector?

In the case of a private home, the property owner and the electricity consumer are often one and the same. In the commercial sector, the property is usually owned by a real estate fund, while the company utilizing the space is just a tenant. To install solar panels on the rooftop, we need the property owner to sign the contract. Coordinating among three parties already adds to the complexity. But the planning and installation of the systems are also very intricate.**

What makes the planning and installation process difficult?

The systems are substantial, and they often require different voltage levels. You need transformer stations, and there are lengthy procedures involved with the distribution network operators.

Germany's economy is currently struggling. Isn't this causing companies to focus on other things rather than roof-top electricity?

We understand this sentiment. Particularly in industries that are currently facing challenges. For example, in the automotive sector, customers are focused on other concerns and prefer to delay their solar panel plans. However, we do notice this trend in our order situation.

Did the German government's announcement to streamline the approval process for wind and solar plants impact your operations?

Regrettably, no. Germany's complex infrastructure with around 850 distribution network operators requires individual application rules across each entity. Consequently, standardizing the approval process is difficult. Processing times can be lengthy, with some cases requiring months of patience. However, we do see that our sector is gaining attention from the political arena. With the Solar Package 1, we've witnessed progress in the right direction. But there's still a lot of room for improvement.**

Tune in to the recent episode of "The Hour Zero":

Who Enviria's typical customers are

Why most companies prefer to avoid dealing with solar panels

Schulze Brock's wishes for the Minister of Economics

You can find all episodes on RTL,Apple, or Spotify, or viaGoogle.

Despite the potential for significant energy savings, the installation of solar panels on commercial buildings is often more complex than in residential properties due to the involvement of multiple parties and intricate planning and installation processes. Additionally, the substantial size of the systems and the need for different voltage levels require extensive coordination and compliance with distribution network operators' lengthy procedures.

Read also: