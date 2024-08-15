- It's the economy, stupid: content returns to the US election campaign

It's about the economy, stupid - an old adage from US elections. And after the recent wild weeks of an assassination attempt, candidate change, and personal attacks, content is slowly coming back to the fore. Specifically, the economic views of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

It's about the cost of living!

The Democratic presidential candidate, according to her advisors, is focusing on everyday issues, specifically aiming to lower the cost of groceries, housing, and healthcare, and to increase child benefits. Her campaign team has not officially commented on this approach. On August 16, Harris plans to present the details of her economic program at a campaign event in North Carolina.

The Reuters news agency comments on her plans, unlike those of US President Joe Biden, with the words: "Same values, different vision." Her economic program resembles Biden's and primarily targets the middle class, several Reuters advisors said.

"Housing market is in a crisis"

Her campaign team will particularly focus on what resonates with voters in the key swing states, with less than 90 days left until the presidential election on November 5. Harris also intends to keep Biden's promise not to raise taxes for people earning up to $400,000.

"She is focusing on the housing issue because we and she know very well that the housing market in this country is in a crisis," said Marcia Fudge, an advisor to Harris and former housing and urban development secretary under Biden.

Inflation is going down

Economic issues can be decisive in the US election. In the fall vote, the consequences of the high inflation of recent years are likely to be a central issue. Under President Biden, inflation had risen to 9.1 percent by June 2022, the highest level in almost 40 years. The main causes were the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian attack on Ukraine. The inflation rate is now around three percent.

The Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump blames Biden and Harris for the significant increase in citizens' living costs in recent years. His plan for the economy: further tax cuts for middle-class households and the abolition of taxes on tips - a proposal that Harris also supports, but which is critically viewed by experts. Their concern: services will only be minimally paid, and the actual remuneration will be in the form of tax-free tips.

Donald Trump wants import tariffs

Trump also demands the introduction of comprehensive import tariffs, which Harris rejects. His idea: Americans should buy American products. And in the best-case scenario, production jobs will return to the US. However, this did not work well in Trump's first term.

