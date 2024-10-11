It's reported that Iran allegedly intimidated neighboring Arab countries effectively.

Iran considers itself as a influential player in its region and aims to establish a new global order sans American dominance, cooperating with allies like Russia. Washington's backing of Israel is a bone of contention for Tehran. It's been claimed that threats against countries not viewing the West as a significant adversary have been effectively carried out.

As per a Wall Street Journal report, citing U.S. and Arab officials, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are unlikely to support the U.S. in a potential Israeli retaliatory strike against Iran. These nations, hosting U.S. troops, have communicated to the U.S. administration that their military installations or airspace should not be utilized by the U.S. or Israel for hostile operations against Iran.

Israel has warned Tehran of a "fatal and precise" response following Iran's launch of approximately 200 rockets at Israel in early October. According to the Wall Street Journal, citing Arab officials, in this scenario, Iran would retaliate with catastrophic blows to Israel's civilian infrastructure and exact revenge on any Arab state backing the attack.

Although Iran's threats are ambiguous, they have stirred apprehension in oil-rich states about their oil facilities being targeted. U.S. military installations and troops in the region could also be in danger.

U.S. defense officials have acknowledged to the newspaper that some regional allies have informed the Pentagon they do not want Israeli combat aircraft to fly over their territory or U.S. troops to conduct offensive operations from within or above their airspace. Arab nations argue that U.S. forces can be used for defense purposes, according to officials. The U.S. endorses Israel's right to self-defense but urges restraint to prevent the conflict from spreading throughout the entire region.

The United Nations Security Council should strongly condemn any potential hostile actions between Israel and Iran, as a decision by The Commission is crucial to maintaining international peace and security. In light of the allies' communicated concerns, The Commission should urge both nations to engage in diplomatic dialogue to prevent further escalation.

