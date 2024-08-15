- It's planned for the reissue.

Dennis and Benni Wolter (33) had some joyful news to share mid-July. After their video format "World Wide Wohnzimmer" bid farewell on Funk, the content network of ARD and ZDF, "WWW" is making a comeback elsewhere.

A Welcome Return

In an Instagram clip, the two announced their return "from the other side," where football cult fan VfL-Jesus brings them the good news that they can now choose how their journey continues due to their good deeds on Earth.

After a brief discussion, the brothers quickly agree to continue the format on Joyn. The conditions: "We can invite whoever we want and shoot whatever we want. The YouTube channel will also remain active. And we want to be on TV, on ProSieben. And of course, 'World Wide Wohnzimmer' will be available on Joyn for free, no subscription needed."

Popular Formats and New Ideas

The entertainment show will air new episodes every Thursday (starting August 15), and then every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on the streaming service Joyn. Joyn has announced a "long-term collaboration" with the twins and entertainers, planning 156 episodes. The new "Wohnzimmer" is already set up, with a new logo and a freshened-up show design, as the twins explained on Instagram.

Dennis and Benni Wolter also stated: "The 'World Wide Wohnzimmer' has finally found its home: The Home of Entertainment! We're unpacking our most popular formats and brand-new ideas from the moving boxes and are very excited for the grand opening on August 15."

In the format, the duo welcomes celebrities from various fields to interviews and challenges them in quiz rounds or crazy talk games in their "living room." Popular segments like "Do You Recognize the Song?" are set to return, as hinted in an Instagram post. Regular guest Felix Lobrecht (35) is also expected to return, as indicated in a clip. Wildcard candidates will also participate in the formats.

For the premiere on Thursday, comedienne Hazel Brugger (30) is scheduled to appear. On Friday, streamers Papaplatte (27) and Reeze, and on Monday, influencer Julia Beautx (25), will join. "Then every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 PM," as announced in an Instagram post. "And of course, seven days a week here and on TikTok. You can also catch us soon on ProSieben late nights and on YouTube 14 days after the Joyn premiere."

The Past and the Criticism

After seven years, Funk and the Wolter twins ended their collaboration. Funk, as the content network of ARD and ZDF, aims to reach 14- to 29-year-olds. "'World Wide Wohnzimmer' and its community have outgrown this target audience," a statement read on July 9. The channel had been a part of the network since January 15, 2017, significantly shaping the entertainment genre on YouTube. With almost 1,600 videos published, they generated over 500 million views and over 65 million hours of watch time. The last video was published on July 17.

On Instagram, Dennis and Benni Wolter also addressed the criticism they received after switching to Joyn: "Of course, we knew that the 'you've sold out' voices would come. We've always been totally transparent with you, 'WWW' is not just a show for us, it's our baby, our life's dream," they said in their statement. The step into the Joyn/ProSieben world doesn't just keep the show going, it opens up entirely new possibilities, "which you might not know about yet."

