A fierce blaze has ignited within the radioactive exclusion zone surrounding the ex-Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The blaze is currently engulfing an area approximately 20 hectares in size, as reported by Kyiv region governor Ruslan Kravchenko. The radiation levels remain within acceptable limits, thankfully. Over 200 firefighters, inclusive of 50 soldiers, are tirelessly battling the conflagration and have managed to partially contain it. The origin of the inferno remains undetermined. The scorching temperatures and prolonged drought have significantly upped the fire danger in the northern Kyiv region.

17:07 Casualties Reported at Donetsk Market: Occupiers and Ukrainians Trade Blames

Disturbing reports of casualties have surfaced from a market within the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. The occupation authorities claim that at the very least, three people have been killed and five more sustained injuries due to Ukrainian troop shelling of the market. However, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, asserts that it was Ukrainian forces who shelled the market, resulting in the deaths of two men and a woman, along with damaging a bus. Russian state media shares videos and photos indicating grave damage to the market. These findings cannot be conclusively confirmed. Ukrainian troops, on the other hand, pin the blame on the adversary, alleging, "Every action is solely for presentation purposes; human life means nothing to them."

16:43 Marketplace Attack in Donetsk Presumed by Occupiers: Tragic Casualties

According to the occupation authorities in the Russian-annexed eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, at least three people have been killed and five more injured due to Ukrainian forces shelling a market. The leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, discloses that two men and a woman met their demise, and a bus was also targeted. Russian state media shares striking visuals of the market's devastation. These claims remain unverified.

16:43 Initial Departures from Kyiv Confirmed, Kuleba's Deputy Might Succeed Him

The Ukrainian parliament has ratified the resignations of four ministers, as per the Verkhovna Rada. Regrettably, the parliament has yet to tackle the resignation letter submitted by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. President Volodymyr Zelensky is predicted to put forth a replacement later today. Kuleba's first deputy, Andriy Sybiha, is seen as a prominent contender. Political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko believes that although a shift may occur, Ukraine's foreign policy will remain largely unchanged.

16:21 Lukashenko Grants Clemency to 30 Political Prisoners

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has purchased the freedom of 30 opposition activists convicted for taking part in protest activities. The presidential administration claims that they have submitted a pardon request, admitted fault, and expressed remorse, promising to lead a law-abiding life. According to the Interior Ministry, these assertions cannot be confirmed. This group is made up of 23 males and seven females, many of whom are the mothers of minor children. The Russian exile medium "Meduza" reports that the Belarusian opposition abroad previously submitted lists of severely ill prisoners to the Minsk government through intermediaries. Many inmates on this list have been granted clemency. Exiled opposition members are delighted by the release but remain unconvinced that this signals a change in direction. Political suppression and torture in Belarus continue, asserts opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is considered the real victor of the 2020 presidential election. More information available here.

15:55 Lviv Tragedy: Russian Airstrike Claims Lives of Entire Family

An alleged Russian airstrike in Lviv has resulted in the death of nearly all family members, as reported by the city. Among the seven deceased are a 43-year-old woman and her three daughters aged 7, 18, and 21, according to Mayor Andrij Sadovyi. Their fatalities transpired at their own residence. Only the father has survived but remains in critical care, as per the Ukrainian Catholic University. "Savage Russia is exterminating Ukrainians and their families. The Russians are treating our children as collateral damage," writes Sadovyi.

15:41 Scholz Defends American Missile Deployment: "Inaction Would Imperil Peace Here"

Chancellor Scholz defends opponents of the stationing of US missiles in Germany. "We are undertaking this to safeguard peace here and forestall war," asserts the SPD politician. "We are exclusively aiming to deter potential aggressors." Russia has been steadily fortifying itself with weapons, primarily missiles, for years, reveals Scholz. President Putin has also violated disarmament treaties such as the INF treaty and deployed missiles to Kaliningrad, which is only 530 kilometers from Berlin via air. "Passive inaction in the face of this would be reckless." In the aftermath of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the US and the German government have agreed to station more potent US missiles on German soil once more starting from 2026. The new alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) and the AfD vehemently oppose this, viewing it as a dangerous arms race that threatens Germany's safety. Criticism also resurfaces from within the SPD. More details can be found here.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. Eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems will be ordered for Ukraine, Scholz announced at the German Armed Forces site in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein. "Two of each will be delivered this year, the rest from 2025." Four IRIS-T SLM systems are already in use in Ukraine, alongside a large number of missiles and three related IRIS-T SLS systems. Scholz made these statements during the inauguration of the first IRIS-T air defense system for the German Armed Forces in Todendorf.

14:55 South Korea and New Zealand demand "unequivocal" retreat of RussiaSouth Korea and New Zealand, during their first summit in nine years, have condemned Russia's assault on Ukraine. In a joint statement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon demand that Russia "immediately, completely, and unequivocally withdraw from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine." They also criticize the intensified military alliance between North Korea and Moscow. Yoon stresses that it is "more essential than ever" for countries like South Korea and New Zealand to show unity "during this critical phase where authoritarian powers continue to pose threats."

14:21 Zelensky explains cabinet reshuffle: "We require fresh energy"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explains that his country needs "fresh energy" as he discusses a wide-ranging cabinet reshuffle. Responding to a question about the reasons for the reshuffle, Zelensky states, "We require fresh energy." These actions are related to strengthening our state in various sectors." The Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's attack for two and a half years. Zelensky adds that he is "extremely grateful" to the ministers and the entire cabinet.

13:47 German military implements system: How IRIS-T SLM protects Europe from missilesThe IRIS-T SLM is not new to Ukraine. To intercept more Russian missiles, the number of systems stationed in the country will increase from four to ten. A delivery is reportedly scheduled. The German military also plans to use IRIS-T in Schleswig-Holstein.

13:21 Russia: Another village near Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk seizedRussia claims to have seized another village near the strategically significant town of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that the army has "freed completely" the village of Karliwka, about 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Pokrovsk serves as a logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian troops have been retreating from a Russian advance in the region for months.

12:59 Ukraine: Crimea "packed with air defense systems"The Russian occupiers of Crimea are using all available means to defend the Kerch Bridge, according to the spokesman for the Ukrainian navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, as reported by Defense Express on Ukrainian national television. Short and long-range systems, including S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, are reportedly in use. Crimea is "packed with air defense systems" because it has both practical and symbolic significance for the occupiers, Pletenchuk says. The Kerch Bridge, a prestige project of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, connects southern Russia with the illegally annexed peninsula and is a crucial supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Fights around the bridge continue, and Kyiv has repeatedly stated its intention to liberate the peninsula. The bridge is a strategic chokepoint.

12:32 Putin announces Xi's visit to BRICS summit in RussiaRussian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. "As agreed, we expect Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit," Putin said during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Additionally, Putin proposed a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi. Founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, the group was later joined by South Africa in 2010 and countries like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran this year. The BRICS nations see themselves as a counterweight to Western states and will meet for a summit in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. The Kremlin hopes to further expand its influence and forge closer economic alliances. Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their strategic partnership since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

12:00 Russia: Attack on Poltava targeted soldiers and foreign instructorsThe Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the deadly attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava targeted soldiers and foreign instructors. The objective was a military training center where "specialists in communications and electronic warfare from all parts and military units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in attacks on civilian targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, are trained under the guidance of foreign instructors." The ministry also reported using the hypersonic weapon system Kinzhal against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Additionally, Russian forces have captured two more settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. Ukrainian reports indicate that 50 people were killed in the Tuesday attack on Poltava.

11:43 Baerbock honors departing Ukrainian Foreign MinisterGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock honored her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. "Night train chats, G7 meetings, front-line discussions, Brussels encounters, and power plant viewings under bombing," Baerbock wrote on X. "Few have worked alongside me more intimately than you, @DmytroKuleba. Your people come first. I wish you all the best from the utmost depths of my heart - May we reunite when peace and freedom are restored across all of Ukraine."

11:24 Russia to Alter Nuclear Policy

External forces are prompting Russia to review its nuclear strategy, according to the Russian executive branch. Russia confronts challenges and potential threats from the so-called West that necessitate a policy revision, as stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov to Russian news agencies. The possibility of Ukraine deploying US long-range weapons in their offensive deep into Russian territory is under consideration. Kyiv has been urging the US for a while now to permit them to employ weapons received from allies against targets within Russia's borders. "Ukraine will undoubtedly use these weapons," claimed Peskov to RIA. "We are taking all this into account." Russia has already announced changes to its nuclear strategy, yet specifics are yet to be disclosed. The policy handbook provides for the deployment of nuclear weapons when Russian sovereignty or territorial integrity is threatened.

10:54 Ukrainian Air Forces Repel 29 of 42 Russian AttacksRussia executed 42 airstrikes on Ukraine overnight, as reported by Ukraine's air forces on Telegram. Ch-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, Ch-101 cruise missiles, and "Iskander-K" cruise missiles were among the weaponry used. According to the Ukrainian air forces, they downed seven cruise missiles and 22 Shahed drones, successfully repelling 29 airstrikes.

10:19 Munz: Poltava Strike Could Be Detrimental for RussiaRussia bombards the Ukrainian city of Poltava with rockets; reports describe it as one of the heaviest airstrikes since the conflict's commencement. Russian media, however, hails a "massive victory," according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Meanwhile, Russia appears to be evolving its approach.

09:52 Ukrainian Losses Reported by Armed ForcesThe Ukrainian Armed Forces have published updated figures for Russian losses in Ukraine. Since February 24, 2022, Russia has reportedly lost around 620,350 personnel, with 1,390 fatalities within the past 24 hours, according to a report from Kyiv. It also claims that seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones were destroyed. Overall, Ukraine reports that Russia has sustained 8,618 tank losses, 16,848 artillery system losses, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submarine during the extensive invasion. Western estimations place the casualties lower, though these figures are likely to be underestimates.

09:21 Governor: Tragic Day for Lviv Region - Death Toll RisesThe casualty count from Russian airstrikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv has risen. At least seven individuals, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, were reported dead overnight, as per Lviv region governor Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram. "A dark day for our region," he wrote. "A tragic event." Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on X that five people had perished and over 30 were injured. He expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba ResignsUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has tendered his resignation, as announced by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. The resignation will be discussed during the next plenary session, Stefantchuk announced on his Facebook page. Furthermore, additional ministers have likewise resigned (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). These resignations form part of a comprehensive overhaul of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday will serve as a day of dismissals, asserts Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation faction leader David Arakhamia on Telegram. Thursday will reportedly see the appointment of new officials.

08:03 Zelensky: People Remain Buried Under Building DebrisRussian rocket attack on Poltava is one of the deadliest single incidents since the war's inception, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening broadcast. People are still reportedly trapped beneath the rubble, Zelensky said, and appealed for air defense systems once more.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Looming Disaster at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear PlantUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as the head of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discussed the condition of nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia during their meeting in Kyiv. Grossi will visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi cautioned during his meeting with Zelensky that the situation there is "volatile" and the risk of a disaster remains. The facility fell under Russian military control shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has since been shut down. Both parties accuse each other of shelling the plant, with both sides denying the allegations.

07:18 Governor: At Least Two Livid in Lviv IncidentAt least two individuals have met their end in Russian aerial assaults (see entries 06:17 and 05:29) in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, as per the accounts of the Lviv region's governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, via Telegram. Nineteen individuals have suffered injuries.

06:53 Ukraine Looks for Additional Frontline AssistanceUkraine is seeking additional support in reinforcing its agricultural sector and mine removal efforts, according to the German newspaper "Rheinische Post" based on a statement from the German government in response to Union inquiries. This includes a funding program for agricultural areas near the frontlines. The German government is reportedly considering contributing financially, with provisions made for a risk premium for personnel and an extension of an already-funded Ministry of Agriculture program providing generators. Furthermore, Ukraine has asked for support in mine clearance in areas near the frontlines. The German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development is already involved in a mine detection and clearance project, the newspaper reports.

06:17 Ukraine: Fire after Russian Drone Strike on LvivIn the aftermath of Russian air raids (see entry 05:29) on the northwestern Ukrainian city of Lviv, a fire has erupted near the main railway station. This was reported by the Lviv region's governor, Maksym Kosyzkyj, via Telegram. Additionally, two school buildings were harmed in the attack, with numerous windows shattered and debris littering the streets. According to Kosyzkyj, several Russian-operated Shahed drones were deployed in the air strike. Emergency services are active at the scene, and the affected schools have remained closed, as reported by the Mayor of Lviv, Andrij Sadowyj, via Telegram. At least six individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured. Lviv is situated in western Ukraine near the Polish border, far from the eastern frontline conflict zones, yet has been targeted multiple times since the war began.

05:29 Second Assault Wave Hits KyivThe Ukrainian capital Kyiv is under attack by a second wave of Russian aerial bombardments. Defense systems are operational. Eye-witnesses report numerous explosions in Kyiv's outskirts, which suggests a usage of air defense technology. Simultaneously, the military reports a drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. Ukraine is currently under air alert, as announced by the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. Poland deploys its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to safeguard the airspace in response to Russian bombardments and long-range activities, as stated by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

04:35 Biden Vows New Air Defense Aid for UkraineIn response to the Russian assault on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Biden has promised further air defense assistance to Ukraine. "I condemn this heinous attack with the strongest conviction," Biden stated. Washington will continue to aid Kyiv militarily, including "delivering the air defense systems and capabilities that the country requires to safeguard its borders." Selenskyj had earlier called for immediate supply of new air defense systems and permission for the utilization of long-range weapons delivered for attacks on Russian territory following the incident, which reportedly resulted in at least 51 fatalities.

02:52 Renewed Drone Assault on KyivRussia has launched another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense units are engaged in repelling the attack in Kyiv's outskirts, according to Ukrainian military reports on Telegram. No information is available on the number of drones used or the extent of any damage yet. The night-time attack is part of a series of Russian air strikes on Kyiv that have intensified in recent weeks.

01:32 Selenskyj: Intent to Hang onto Kursk IndefinitelyUkraine intends to maintain control over the territories it has occupied in the Russian oblast of Kursk until Russian President Putin agrees to negotiations, President Selenskyj stated in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of the territories is a key part of Ukraine's "victory plan," he noted. In general, Ukraine does not require any Russian land, Selenskyj said. He did not comment on potential future territorial expansions. The Kursk operation was kept highly confidential, even from US President Biden.

00:47 Multiple Ukrainian Ministers Step DownBefore an anticipated cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine, four ministers have submitted their resignations. According to Ukrainian media, these include Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin - who played a significant role in increasing weapons production -, Minister of Justice, Denys Malyuska, and Minister of Environment, Ruslan Strilez. It remains unclear if the four ministers will assume alternative high-ranking positions. "As promised, a significant cabinet overhaul is set to happen this week," explains David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, on Telegram. "Tomorrow is a day of dismissals, and the day after, a day of appointments," Arakhamia announced, who is considered a close associate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

23:16 After missile assault on Poltava: Zelenskyy advocates for deployment of long-range weaponryPost the fatal missile strike on Poltava by Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocates for authorization to utilize long-range weaponry against Russia. "Russian attacks will cease to be a threat if we are capable of obliterating the launch sites of the invaders, their military airbases, and their logistics," Zelenskyy mentions in his daily video address. As per his statements, the fatalities in Poltava now amount to 51, with 271 reported injuries. Many more individuals are still buried beneath the debris.

22:06 Zelenskyy terminates another high-ranking officialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismisses Rostyslav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, as per a decree published on the president's website. Furthermore, Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine, announces her resignation, also reported on the president's website. Previously, several other ministers had submitted their resignations. Explaining his actions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentions changes required to bolster the government. "The autumn will be pivotal. Our state institutions must be structured in a manner that enables Ukraine to achieve all the accomplishments it requires."

21:42 ntv correspondent in Poltava: "Witnesses described a genuinely terrifying moment"Ukraine records one of its heaviest air assaults since the onset of the war. Dozens of lives are lost, and hundreds are injured. ntv correspondent Kavita Sharma provides updates from the scene, reporting on the tense atmosphere and the residents' accounts of the missile attack.

21:25 Ukraine alleges Russia of executing captured soldiersThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office levies accusations against Russian soldiers for executing more captive soldiers. Investigations have been initiated into the killing of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. According to available information, the Ukrainians had emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The occupiers forced them to lay face down on the ground and executed them immediately," the agency alleges, citing internet videos circulating the news.

