- "It's like a horror movie": Two children stabbed in England

Eyewitnesses describe scenes reminiscent of a horror film: Two children have been stabbed to death and nine others injured in England. Six of the young victims, along with two injured adults, are in critical condition, according to Chief Constable Serena Kennedy of the Merseyside Police, who spoke at a press conference in the coastal town of Southport north of Liverpool.

A 17-year-old is the prime suspect. The young man has been arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder. No motive has been established at this time. The incident is not being treated as terrorism, Kennedy said, and there is no longer any threat to the public.

Armed with a knife, the suspected attacker entered a facility where several children were participating in a Taylor Swift-themed event at a dance school. The event was reportedly for children aged six to ten. "We believe the adults who were injured bravely tried to protect the children who were attacked," Kennedy said.

Initially, authorities reported that eight people with stab wounds were treated at the scene and then taken to hospitals.

Starmer is horrified

The 17-year-old suspect is from the Welsh capital Cardiff and was living in the Southport suburb of Banks, where a street was cordoned off. Numerous ambulances were at the scene.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the news as grim. The whole country is shocked, he said. He will be kept updated on developments. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed concern.

Southport, a coastal town in northwest England between Liverpool and Blackpool with a population of around 90,000, is where the incident occurred. The exact details of what happened are still unclear. Images show a cordoned-off street. Armed officers reportedly apprehended the man. "Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident," police said.

Eyewitnesses report bleeding children

The British news agency PA quoted a man who called the police. Several young girls were attacked, he said. "It's like a scene from a horror film," he added. Another eyewitness reported seeing several bleeding children.

The police did not provide specific details about where the attack took place. Earlier, investigators had stated: "There appear to be several victims." PA reported that a building had been cordoned off.

