"It's like a horror movie". Eight victims stabbed in England

A major police operation is underway in the coastal town of Southport. Investigators are reporting multiple victims and have arrested a man with a knife.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
The investigators arrested a man.

In a suspected knife attack in the British coastal town of Southport, at least eight people have been injured. Eight individuals with stab wounds were treated at the scene and then taken to hospitals, emergency services confirmed. Children are believed to be among the victims, with some injured taken to a children's hospital.

The police arrested a man and seized a knife. There is no further threat to the public, according to Merseyside Police. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the news as shocking. "My thoughts are with all those affected," he said, adding that he would be kept updated on developments. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed concern.

Southport is a coastal town in northwest England between Liverpool and Blackpool. The exact events and background remain unclear. Images showed a cordoned-off street. Armed police had reportedly apprehended the man, the police said. "Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident."

The British news agency PA quoted a man who called the police. Several young girls had been attacked, he said. "It's like a scene from a horror film," he commented. Another eyewitness reportedly saw several bleeding children at a children's facility.

The police did not provide specific details about where the attack took place. Earlier, investigators had said: "There appear to be several victims." It was initially unclear if anyone had died. PA reported that a building had been cordoned off.

Police Statement Statement from emergency services

The place of the knife attack was not explicitly stated by the authorities, but a witness reported seeing several bleeding children at a children's facility. The armed police apprehended the suspect near a cordoned-off street in Southport.

