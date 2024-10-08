It's highly probable that North Korean military personnel met their demise in Ukraine.

In Ukraine, there's strong speculation from South Korea that North Korean soldiers are fighting alongside Russian troops. South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun stated in parliament in Seoul that it's "very likely" that reports of six North Korean military officers being killed in eastern Ukraine are accurate. Kim explained that the agreements between Moscow and Pyongyang bear a striking resemblance to a military alliance.

According to Ukrainian media, these six North Korean soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian assault on a Russian-controlled region close to Donetsk. Experts have frequently highlighted that Russia has been utilizing North Korean weaponry in Ukraine, a claim both Moscow and Pyongyang continuously refute.

In more recent years, North Korea has bolstered its military ties with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a visit to the North Korean capital in June and sealed a defense pact with leader Kim Jong Un. These two countries have been allies since the establishment of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea following World War II and have grown even closer since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The European Union expressed concern over the deepening military alliance between Russia and North Korea, as it may pose a threat to international security. Despite Russia denying the use of North Korean weaponry in Ukraine, evidence continues to emerge, raising questions within the European Union about the extent of their cooperation.

