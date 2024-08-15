It's getting tight for the summer.

The most recently loaded weather situation is calming down. However, the weekend will once again focus on the south and southeast, with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected, as ntv meteorologist Björn Alexander knows. Then, overall much more changeable weather will take over.

ntv: It has been storming quite heavily lately. What is the current situation regarding severe weather?

Björn Alexander: Thanks to a brief high-pressure influence, the situation is currently a bit more relaxed in many places. However, the calm will only be temporary in some regions. Unfortunately, the cow is not yet off the ice in terms of severe weather.

What is the reason for this?

Basically, the partly very muggy and thus thunderstorm-prone air has not yet been cleared. Therefore, there are no peak values beyond 35 degrees - and the nights are no longer as oppressive and warm as before. But regionally, it will still be over 30 degrees in some places, and it won't be until Sunday that a cold front finally clears the high summer air. This will again create an explosive situation, at least in some regions.

Where will it be worst?

According to current forecasts, the south and southeast will be particularly affected over the weekend. Here, there is a risk of heavy thunderstorms with the danger of heavy rain. Hail and gusts of wind are also not ruled out. The situation is expected to calm down again next week.

Will that be the end of the summer weather?

It will definitely be tight for the high summer. But that also means it won't be as hot. There should still be enough summer warmth - even if it is often cloudy in between. Because we will probably have to wait a long time for a really stable high. Moreover, the experimental long-term forecast also suggests a slightly wetter-than-average September in the south and west of our country, with temperatures remaining slightly too high.

Back from the crystal ball to the weekend: What are the details?

On Saturday, thunderstorms will mainly push into the south from the Alps. Some of these could have severe weather potential. A first cold front will also approach from the northwest, bringing a band of clouds with rain showers and thunderstorms. Before that, it will be muggy again with peaks up to 30 degrees in the Lausitz region, while it will only reach up to 20 degrees at the North Sea.

And on Sunday?

It will be mostly cloudy or changeable with showers, some of which could be accompanied by thunderstorms. Larger amounts of rain are also possible before the showers and thunderstorms move eastwards and it becomes friendlier in the afternoon and evening from the west and northwest. Temperatures will reach their weekly low with a maximum of 18 to 27 degrees, so some relief and ventilation will be welcome afterwards.

What are the values for next week?

Monday has an increased risk of showers in the southeast at 20 to 26 degrees. Otherwise, it will be nice. On Tuesday, the weather picture will be reversed, so the south and east will be on the more stable side at 21 to 27 degrees. Wednesday is currently expected to be changeable everywhere with slightly cooler temperatures of 19 to 27 degrees.

