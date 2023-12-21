Bundesliga club in danger of relegation - "It's about what's best for the FC": Steffen Baumgart and Cologne part ways

Bundesliga soccer team 1. FC Köln and coach Steffen Baumgart, who are in serious danger of relegation, are apparently going their separate ways. This was reported by Sky and the "Bild" newspaper, but there is no official confirmation. According to the reports, the separation is said to be a "joint decision" by the club bosses and the 51-year-old.

Who will succeed Steffen Baumgart?

How the succession is to be arranged initially remained open. Baumgart's contract at FC ran until June 2025; he took over Cologne in the summer of 2021 and reached the Conference League with them in his first season.

After 16 games,Cologne are in penultimate place with just ten goals and ten points. On Wednesday, FC lost 0:2 at Union Berlin at the end of the year.

Immediately after the 2-0 defeat in the capital, Baumgart was surprisingly open about his own future. Of course, his position will also be discussed, especially this one, he grumbled into the press conference microphone "It's clear, in the situation we're in, that we question everything, including the coach. It's not about me personally, it's about the overall situation and it doesn't look good for us," he said.

1. FC Köln was his club

When asked by pay-TV broadcaster Sky whether he was thinking of throwing in the towel, the 51-year-old replied: "Cologne is my club. When you work at a club like this for two and a half years, it's not about whether I'm going to throw in the towel, but only about what's best for FC. We all have a responsibility and we have to face up to it."

