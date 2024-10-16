Skip to content
Italy outlaws the birth of children through surrogacy arrangements conducted abroad for its citizens.

Italian parliament enacted a ban on Wednesday, forbidding couples from seeking surrogacy services overseas, an initiative primarily advocated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's political group. Critics argue that this move is intentionally aimed at impeding same-sex couples.

At Torre Argentina Square in Rome, on April 5, 2024, Marco Cappato, a former Italian Parliament member in the European Union, addresses a gathering that comprises families and LGBTQ organizations, advocating for surrogacy.

Since assuming power in 2022, Meloni has championed a rigidly traditional social policy, striving to amplify what she deems as conventional family principles. This has led to an increased challenge for LGBTQ couples seeking legal parenthood.

The Senate's upper chamber endorsed a proposal originating from Meloni's Brothers of Italy party more recently, with a vote of 84 to 58. This bill, which had already secured approval in the lower house the previous year, seeks to enforce a surrogacy ban that has been in effect in Italy since 2004. The legislation targets individuals who opt for surrogacy services in countries like the U.S. and Canada, where it is legal, imposing criminal penalties of up to two years in prison and fines reaching €1 million ($1.1 million).

During parliamentary debates, Brothers of Italy senator Lavinia Mennuni expressed her view that motherhood is an unmatched experience, incapable of replacement, and fundamental to the preservation of our civilization. Mennuni emphasized the desire to eradicate the practice of surrogacy tourism.

In the past, Meloni, echoing Catholic Church sentiments, slammed surrogacy as an inhumane practice that reduced children to mere commodities.

On Tuesday, protests erupted near the Senate, criticizing the bill for allegedly targeting the LGBTQ community and harming those longing for parenthood, despite Italy enduring a prolonged decline in birth rates.

Franco Grillini, a long-time advocate for LGBTQ rights in Italy, voiced his frustration with Reuters, stating that those who become parents obtain no honors, while, in contrast, individuals penalized for choosing surrogacy are jailed, offering no alternative for procreation except the conventional route.

According to Rainbow Families president, Alessia Crocini, 90% of Italians drawn to surrogacy are heterosexual couples, predominantly in secrecy. As a result, the new ban essentially impacts predominantly gay couples who cannot conceal their circumstances.

The crackdown on surrogacy has unfolded amidst a falling birth rate trend, with the ISTAT national statistics institute announcing earlier this year that births had touched a record low in 2023, representing the 15th consecutive annual decrease.

"This is an atrocious law. No country worldwide embraces such a concept," Grillini exclaimed, highlighting the government's intent to hinder Italians' access to surrogacy-related practices that are lawful in other nations.

This legislation, endorsed by the Senate, specifically targets Italy's residents who utilize surrogacy services in European countries like France, where it's legal. The world watchdogs on human rights are expressing concerns about Europe's stance on this issue, as it could have widespread implications for LGBTQ families across Europe.

