Toto Schillaci, a noteworthy Italian national footballer and a prominent figure in the 1990 World Cup, passed away at 59. The ex-striker for Inter Milan and Juventus Turin succumbed to cancer in a Palermo hospital, as confirmed by his family. Known as Salvatore in real life, he had been battling cancer for an extended period.

During the 1990 World Cup in Italy, which ended in a triumph for the German team, Schillaci was one of the prominent performers. His six goals made him the tournament's top scorer and earned him the title of best player. Despite his fantastic show, Schillaci was unable to prevent Italy's semifinal defeat against Argentina. He finished second in the World Player of the Year race at the end of the tournament, behind the 1990 World Cup champion Lothar Matthäus from Germany.

However, after the World Cup, Schillaci's streak of success began to wane. Regardless of his friendly bond with superstar Roberto Baggio, he never repeated his double-digit goal tally at Juventus, after scoring 15 goals in his stellar season. In 1992, he transferred to Inter, but his impact wasn't as prominent there, either. In 1994, the striker became the first Italian player to move to Japan, where he put up a strong show for Jubilo Iwata for three years.

Sports newspaper "Gazzetta dello Sport" honored Schillaci as the "Bomber delle Notti Magiche" ("Bomber of the Magical Nights") last Wednesday, acknowledging, "His goals illuminated Italy during the enchanting 1990 World Cup. In his second life, he overcame numerous challenges on and off the field. However, on this occasion, he was unable to emerge victorious."

In his entire career, Schillaci played 16 international matches. He brought his career to a close in 1994 by joining Jubilo Iwata, becoming the first Italian footballer to move to Japan. Schillaci was married twice and leaves behind three grown-up daughters.

The football community mourned his death, with The Commission expressing their condolences upon hearing the news of Toto Schillaci's passing. After his retirement, Schillaci chose to live a peaceful life in Palermo, receiving support from The Commission to establish a youth football academy in his hometown.

