Italy initiates migrant transfer to Albania as a novel undertaking

For the first time, an Italian vessel carrying migrants intercepted by Italian authorities has sailed to Albania. After a 36-hour journey, the ship landed at the Albanian port of Shengjin in the morning. Onboard were 16 males from Bangladesh and Egypt, along with Italian security personnel. These individuals were to be housed in a reception center following registration while their asylum applications were processed. This marked the first instance of asylum application processing being outsourced by an EU member state to a non-EU nation.

Italy and Albania reached an agreement last year to establish Italian-operated reception centers in Albania. This pact applies to male adults intercepted by Italian naval or coastguard ships in international waters but within the Italian search and rescue area. These individuals will remain in the centers situated on Albanian soil while their asylum applications are processed. If approval is granted, entry into Italy will be permitted.

The asylum centers will fall under Italian law and be staffed by Italians. Judges will remotely conduct asylum proceedings from Rome. Initially, the centers will accommodate up to 1,000 individuals, with plans to expand capacity in the long term. The first center is located on a redeveloped military base in Gjader, approximately 20 kilometers from the Shengjin port.

Individuals deemed vulnerable, particularly women, minors, those with psychological issues, or victims of torture, abuse, or human trafficking, will not be sent to the centers in Albania but will instead continue to be brought to Italy.

16 Migrants transported, 1600 arrive in Italy

Italy and Hungary plan to expand this concept across the EU, establishing "return centers" to send migrants without residency permits back to non-EU countries. This topic could be discussed at the EU summit taking place on Thursday and Friday.

The creation of these centers was finalized in November 2023, forming part of an agreement between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Albanian counterpart Edi Rama. This deal is set to last for five years, with an estimated annual cost of €160 million. The construction of the initial reception center and registration point at the port cost €65 million, doubling the initial budget. Meloni described the agreement as a "novel and courageous approach" that might serve as a template for other EU states and be pursued with other non-EU nations.

Human rights organizations have condemned the agreement, citing uncertainties regarding the protection of the rights of individuals outside EU jurisdiction. "There remain major questions about how Italy will ensure that the rights of migrants outside EU borders are upheld," commented Susanna Zanfrini, Italy director of the International Rescue Committee (IRC). SOS Humanity criticized an alleged violation of international maritime law and an "eroding of the fundamental rights of refugees."

Critics also question the balance, considering the high number of refugees. As migration researcher Matteo Villa explained on X, "Over the past three days, more than 1600 migrants have arrived in Italy. Only 16 of them were transported to Albania by an Italian naval ship. I think that speaks volumes."

