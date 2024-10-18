Italy faces the prospect of intense storms.

After the heavy rainfalls that thrust southern France into an unprecedented predicament, the storms are now heading towards Italy and the Balkans. A hurricane is making its way towards the UK.

In Germany, autumn is taking it easy. There's a bit of rain here and there, but nothing compared to the turmoil in southern Europe. The excessive rain caused flooding in various places. In southern France, particularly in the Cévennes, around 100 liters of rain per square meter pummeled the area on Thursday. At least one person lost their life in the floods. French Minister for Ecological Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, declared: "We're dealing with an unparalleled situation." She also warned that such incidents might increase due to climate change, and precautions should be taken.

The same scenario unfolded in northern Italy. The heavy rain in Liguria led to flooding and landslides. The region is anticipating more severe rainfall and thunderstorms, especially in the south and east.

Locally, up to 100 liters of rain per square meter could fall in just 12 hours, leading to clogged drainage systems, overflowing rivers, and unstable slopes that could shift. On Saturday, the storm will hit parts of the Adriatic coast in the Balkans before the situation stabilizes on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in northwestern Europe, a storm is brewing. A hurricane is traveling from the Atlantic towards the British Isles and will slam Ireland with initial hurricane-force winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour on Saturday evening. Severe storm winds are also predicted inland. On Sunday, the storm will reach Wales and Scotland. Hurricane-force winds of over 118 kilometers per hour are expected on Monday night. In particularly vulnerable coastal areas, wind gusts could reach up to 150 kilometers per hour.

Despite the heavy rainfalls and flooding in southern France, causing significant damage and loss of life, the French Minister for Ecological Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, emphasized that such incidents could become more frequent due to climate change, calling for necessary precautions. Moreover, the severe weather conditions are not limited to France, as Italy and the Balkans are bracing for the approach of the storms, with France serving as a stark reminder of the potential impact.

Read also: