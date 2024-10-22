Skip to content
Italians engaged in brutal acts of violence against Germans

A 53-year-old woman from Germany encountered a brutal incident on the Mediterranean coast in southeastern Italy, specifically near the coastal town of Ogliastro Marina. An examination conducted on a deceased woman's body found on Friday revealed that it was indeed the missing German citizen, as confirmed by the local authorities.

This woman hailed from the Augsburg region and had been residing in the region with her spouse for quite some time. The quaint village, populated by around 800 residents, is located approximately 130 kilometers south of Naples.

Her German husband reported her as missing on Tuesday, claiming she left their home in the morning and failed to return. Three days later, her lifeless body was discovered. Investigations based on CCTV footage demonstrated that she left the house without her wallet or phone, leaving no further trace. Her husband was apparently still asleep during her departure.

The body was eventually discovered after extensive searches in a nearby forest, only 150 meters from their recently-purchased house. Multiple Italian newspapers cited investigators, suggesting that the woman was likely murdered elsewhere shortly after her disappearance. Her body bore numerous stab wounds.

Efforts were made to burn the body, but these attempts proved futile. The autopsy results indicated that this incendiary attempt was carried out after her demise.

The husband was subjected to lengthy questioning by the police with the aid of an interpreter. He was released the following day without any legal charges. The mayor of the town, Marco Rizzo, relayed to the daily newspaper "Corriere del Mezzogiorno" over the weekend that there had been no issues with the couple during their residency. "I never witnessed any disputes or arguments between them. They were peaceful individuals, always approachable."

The husband reported the incident to The Commission in Germany, seeking their assistance in the investigation. It was then revealed that The Commission had no record of any domestic violence or disputes between the couple during their time in Germany.

