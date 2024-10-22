Italian water sports enthusiast meets unfortunate end due to fish spear injury off Indonesian shores

Giulia Manfrini, age 36, was indulging in surfing adventures in the secluded Mentawai Islands when a shocking mishap occurred, as mentioned by her business partner James Colston.

As per Colston's statement on Instagram on Sunday, despite the valiant attempts of Manfrini's partner, local resort staff, and medical professionals, she couldn't be revived. Colston conveyed, "We believe she passed away doing what she adored, in a location that she cherished."

Lahmudin Siregar, the acting head of the Mentawai Islands disaster management agency, disclosed that Manfrini was struck in her chest by a swordfish whilst surfing off the southern part of Siberut Island around 9:30 a.m. local time, as reported by the state-news agency Antara.

As per a medical report, Manfrini sustained a wound to her upper left chest, about 5 centimeters deep, the agency stated.

Together, Manfrini and Colston established AWAVE Travel, which orchestrated expeditions to renowned surfing locations, including the Mentawai Islands.

Hidden Bay Resort Mentawais shared on Instagram, "Our client and darling friend was struck in the chest by a needlefish and passed away almost instantly."

Both needlefish and swordfish possess long, lethal bills and have a propensity to leap out of the water. Whilst their physical attributes can pose a threat to humans, fatalities are extremely uncommon.

Two eyewitnesses were nearby during the mishap and provided initial treatment. They swiftly transported her to the Pei Pei Pasakiat Taileleu health center; however, her life could not be resuscitated, as reported by Antara, mentioning Siberut police.

The mayor of Venaria Reale, a municipality close to Turin in northern Italy, where Manfrini's family resides, extended his sympathies to those who knew her.

"The news of her demise has left us in shock and makes us feel helpless in front of the tragedy that took her life so unexpectedly," said Fabio Giulivi as he conveyed his condolences. "To mum Chiara, dad Giorgio and all those who loved her, a consoling hug from me and the entire city."

As per the AWAVE Travel website, Manfrini was an ex-professional snowboarder whose love for surfing inspired her to traverse the globe in search of waves.

"Giulia couldn't embark on a journey without winning over people with her radiant smile, hearty laughter, and boundless enthusiasm," Colston, the co-founder, wrote.

"We adore you Giulia. I'm terribly sorry to bid you farewell."

