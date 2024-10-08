Italian news personnel encounter violence in Lebanon

In the southern region of Lebanon, unidentified assailants targeted an Italian news crew. This incident took place near Sidon, as shared by Italian news outlets. As per Italian media reports, an agitated crowd allegedly confronted the vehicle of Rai 3 and endangered the team. Unfortunately, the Lebanese chauffeur suffered a fatal heart attack despite life-saving efforts. The locale falls under the jurisdiction of the Shia militia, Hezbollah.

During its noon broadcast of "tg3," Rai 3 highlighted the incident, based on Lucia Goracci's account. According to Goracci, the team was initially capturing footage and conducting interviews on-site. However, a gunman later approached them, attempting to confiscate their camera. Then, a band of men encircled the team and made menacing threats. In an attempt to pacify the armed individuals, the driver suffered a fatal heart attack.

The ongoing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel are further intensifying, following the demise of prominent figures. Journalists are finding themselves in increasingly dangerous situations while covering conflict zones.

The Italian news crew was reporting from Lebanon, specifically in Sidon, to cover local news. Despite being part of Rai 3, an Italian news outlet, they faced hostile actions from an agitated crowd, potentially due to the ongoing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

