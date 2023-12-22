Weather forecast - It will remain stormy in Berlin and Brandenburg on Friday

People in Berlin and Brandenburg must continue to prepare for strong winds and gale-force winds on Friday. At the start of the day, there will be widespread gale-force winds of 70 to 85 kilometers per hour, with local gale-force winds of 95 kilometers per hour expected, according to the German Weather Service. During the day, it may clear up a little at times, but rain, sleet or sleet showers are still possible in places. From the afternoon until the evening, a temporary decrease in wind is expected, with gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour being the maximum. Temperatures will rise to six degrees.

In the night to Saturday it will then cool down to minus one degree. There will be sleet in some areas, and snowfall is also to be expected in places. Locally, there is a temporary risk of slippery conditions due to slush or freezing rain. Stormy gusts are still to be expected in isolated areas.

