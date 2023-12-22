Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsberlindwdweathersquallpotsdamrainbrandenburgweather forecast

It will remain stormy in Berlin and Brandenburg on Friday

People in Berlin and Brandenburg must continue to prepare for strong winds and gale-force winds on Friday. At the start of the day, there will be widespread gale-force winds of 70 to 85 kilometers per hour, with local gale-force winds of 95 kilometers per hour expected, according to the German...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
A gap in the clouds has formed behind a windsock standing in the storm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A gap in the clouds has formed behind a windsock standing in the storm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weather forecast - It will remain stormy in Berlin and Brandenburg on Friday

People in Berlin and Brandenburg must continue to prepare for strong winds and gale-force winds on Friday. At the start of the day, there will be widespread gale-force winds of 70 to 85 kilometers per hour, with local gale-force winds of 95 kilometers per hour expected, according to the German Weather Service. During the day, it may clear up a little at times, but rain, sleet or sleet showers are still possible in places. From the afternoon until the evening, a temporary decrease in wind is expected, with gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour being the maximum. Temperatures will rise to six degrees.

In the night to Saturday it will then cool down to minus one degree. There will be sleet in some areas, and snowfall is also to be expected in places. Locally, there is a temporary risk of slippery conditions due to slush or freezing rain. Stormy gusts are still to be expected in isolated areas.

DWD online

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public