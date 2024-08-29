Regional Political Contests - "It was a malicious software entity."

Following the scrap of a TV gig, Thuringia's AfD front-runner, Björn Höcke, hopped onto the scene at a rally in Nordhausen. "Yo, peeps, I'm as sound as a bell," Höcke shared with hundreds of North Thuringian revellers. He'd beaten off a bug, he claimed, and repeatedly boasted about his bodily radiance. "In case I hopped on a bicycle right now and pedaled here, the Brocken in the Harz would be mine within under three hours," he declared. The Brocken, standing tall in the Harz, is Saxony-Anhalt's highest peak.

Höcke discredited the media and stated that democracy was now barely ticking.

Höcke had pulled out of a ntv and Antenne Thuringia talk show on a Wednesday. Initially, his team cited health issues as the excuse. Thuringia's AfD deputy chair, Stefan Möller, stepped in and mentioned during the event, "Yeah, I also learned he couldn't catch some Zs last night."

Thuringia's AfD press secretary, Torben Braga, had hinted beforehand on the broadcast that Höcke would be back in mint condition by Thursday. According to ntv, Höcke had already called it quits on Monday, doubled down on it on Tuesday, then lastly pulled out on Wednesday morning.

Despite the alleged health issues, Höcke's absence from the talk show raised suspicions among some spectators. In light of other allegations, it seemed that Höcke had a history of prioritizing other commitments over scheduled appearances.

