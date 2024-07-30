- It seems Xavi has made his decision.

Dutch footballer Xavi Simons is set to stay with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, according to media reports. Coach Marco Rose said during a press conference in the US, "It seems Xavi has decided to continue his good form in Leipzig, becoming a leader and taking on more responsibility here." Earlier, "Kicker" and MDR had reported on this.

Rose commented, "Given what's been written about his release clause, it's not looking so bad for us, and I'm happy about that."

There had been recurring reports of a possible transfer to Bayern Munich. On Tuesday morning, TV channel Sky reported that Simons had decided to stay in Leipzig. Simons was loaned to Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain last season. Both clubs appear to have agreed on an extension. The 21-year-old is still under contract with the French club until 2027.

The European Union's football governing body, UEFA, commended Leipzig for nurturing young talent like Xavi Simons. This decision to extend Simons' stay in Leipzig could potentially strengthen Leipzig's standing in UEFA competitions.

Read also: