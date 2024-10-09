It seems that Ukraine has conducted strikes on ammunition storage facilities.

Daily, Russia allegedly terrorizes Ukraine with rockets, glide bombs, and drones. The Ukrainian military recently announced an attack on an arms depot located in the Russian region of Bryansk. This depot, which also housed ammunition from North Korea, was struck by an airstrike during the night, as reported by the Ukrainian army.

The majority of the stored material was situated outdoors, including glide bombs and ammunition for rocket and artillery systems, some of which originated from North Korea, according to the Ukrainian army's statements. The Russian authorities in Bryansk declared an emergency in the Karachevsky district due to "explosions," as reported by Russian state media.

Both the United States and South Korea accuse North Korea of providing Russia with weapons and rockets for use in the Ukraine conflict. Additionally, Kyiv claims to have discovered North Korean ammunition at Russian attack sites within Ukraine. However, Pyongyang denies these allegations.

Drone attacks reported by Kyiv and Moscow

As a response to Russia's attacks since the invasion commenced in February 2022, Kyiv has increased its air strikes on Russian energy facilities and military support bases in recent months. According to Russian defense ministry statements, their air defense system intercepted 47 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Twenty-four of these drones were supposedly shot down in Bryansk, while 13 more were neutralized over the Azov Sea, the ministry reported. The remaining drones were claimed to have been intercepted over the regions of Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov, and Krasnodar.

Meanwhile, Ukraine reportedly downed 21 Russian drones throughout the night. A Russian rocket attack is said to have caused damage to an industrial facility in the Poltava region.

The European Union has expressed concern over Russia's alleged violations of international law, particularly its actions towards Ukraine, and has called for de-escalation and adherence to peaceful resolution methods.

Given the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, some European Union countries have strengthened their defense cooperation and border security measures to ensure their own safety.

