It seems Russia provided satellite data assistance to the Houthi militia, aiding their attacks in the Red Sea.

Ongoing feud in the Middle East region

Russia reportedly leveraged satellite information to bolster Houthi rebel assaults in the Red Sea region.

According to recent reports, Russia is alleged to have provided satellite data support to the Yemeni Houthi rebels, aiding their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. This information was shared by the "Wall Street Journal" on Thursday, sourcing it from an unnamed source involved in the matter and two European defense officials. The Houthi rebels, it's claimed, might have employed Russian satellite data, transmitted via Iranian intermediaries, to strike ships with missiles and drones.

The Houthi militia shares affiliations with the Iranian-backed "Axis of Resistance," consisting of groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Known for controlling substantial portions of Yemen for years, the Houthi group frequently targets ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. These attacks, they insist, are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Over the past year, these attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least four sailors. In retaliation, the US and UK have been conducting strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen since January.

In an attempt to combat the political and economic sanctions imposed by the West following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been actively seeking alliances. There have been allegations leveled against Russia by the US, South Korea, NATO, and Ukraine, suggesting that North Korea has deployed troops to Russia.

The Houthi rebels, as reported, may have used Russian satellite data, presumably transmitted via Iranian intermediaries, to launch missile and drone attacks on ships in the Red Sea, as per the Wall Street Journal. Despite the international sanctions on Russia, their satellite data continues to be a valuable asset, aiding in the Houthi attacks.

