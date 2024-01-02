Weather - It remains stormy and wet for the time being

Vacation weather could be better: In Baden-Württemberg, it will remain stormy and wet for the time being. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), continuous rain and wind with gale-force gusts in the Black Forest will be followed by showers with gale-force gusts down to the lowlands over the next few days. The water levels in the rivers are rising, but overall the flood situation in the state is still relaxed. "There is currently no supra-regional flood risk on the rivers in Baden-Württemberg," said the flood forecasting center in Karlsruhe on Tuesday.

Until Thursday morning, continuous rain is expected from the Odenwald to the Ostalb with precipitation amounts of up to 60 liters per square meter, in the Black Forest up to 70 liters per square meter. Short thunderstorms with heavy squalls are also possible at higher altitudes. It is only expected to cool down again towards the weekend. According to the DWD, after temperatures of up to 14 degrees on the Upper Rhine, there may be frost in the mountains on Friday night and everywhere on Sunday night. Skiing in the state is currently only possible on the Feldberg, the highest mountain in the Black Forest at 1493 meters.

Source: www.stern.de