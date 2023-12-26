Weather - It remains mild and humid on the Rhine, Moselle and Saar

The weather in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland will remain unsettled and above all mild after Christmas. On Wednesday, the rain will initially move off towards the north-east and it will remain free of precipitation with a maximum of ten degrees, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Tuesday. Towards the evening, winds will pick up locally at higher altitudes in the Eifel, and strong gusts are also possible.

On Thursday, temperatures will climb to twelve degrees, with gale-force gusts again possible, especially in the mountains, and occasional rain. According to the DWD, Friday is likely to be wet again: Meteorologists are expecting rain showers, and isolated thunderstorms with sleet are not out of the question. With fresh winds and isolated squalls, it will be up to twelve degrees.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de