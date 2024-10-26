It appears that there's no interest in holding the mayoral position in Hirschberg.

Bizarre scenario in the eastern Thuringian town of Hirschberg: No one is enthusiastic about taking up the mayoral post, leading to the need for the citizens to vote for the fourth time this Sunday. Even the two candidates in the final runoff have hinted at possibly turning down the position, according to election official Katrin Meißner. Consequently, another election is likely on the cards. "Nobody's willing to accept the honorary post." There are numerous responsibilities, but the remuneration is meager.

The mayor stands to gain approximately 1600 euros, yet the task of overseeing a city administration with 30 employees, implementing a budget consolidation, and spearheading the renovation of the dilapidated Saale bridge, a cross-regional initiative, falls under their purview.

At the municipal election on May 26, no candidate proposals were submitted in the town of around 2200 inhabitants, around 70 kilometers south of Jena. As a result, the populace could scribble names on their ballot papers. The two most prominent names, Ronald Schricker and Benjamin Lill, progressed to the runoff. Schricker emerged victorious, but declined the position due to insufficient compensation. On October 13, another election was necessitated, without any candidate proposals – and with the same result: Schricker and Lill are up against each other once more this Sunday.

The previous mayor served the city for an impressive 41 years, discussed Meißner. A significant portion of this tenure was spent in a full-time capacity, with two terms as an honorary post. However, due to population loss, the position can now only be filled on an honorary basis. "We anticipate voter turnout to be at the absolute minimum," said Meißner. In the previous round, it hovered around 25 percent.

However, no more elections will take place this year, regardless of the outcome of the runoff. The Saale-Orla district administration office has officially informed the MDR of this fact.

The residents of Hirschberg are largely dissatisfied with the honorary nature and meager remuneration of the mayoral position, as stated by candidate Ronald Schricker. The Commission, responsible for overseeing elections, is anticipating a record-low voter turnout due to these factors.

