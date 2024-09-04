It appears that Swift and Kelce are parting ways on the 28th of September.

Pop Star Sweetheart and Football Champion's Connection - Seems Too Good to Be True? A Leaked Document Suggests So, but It Might Just Be a Hoax. Recently, an online rumor has been spreading about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's impending separation. This has resulted in Kelce's lawyers intervening.

She locks lips with him after his Super Bowl triumph on the field, he goofs around on her "The Eras" tour stage for her: Last year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce couldn't help but openly display their affection for each other. Swift even penned several tunes for her latest album "The Heartbreakers Club" about her athletic heartthrob friend. Swifties are well aware: The singer only does this when she's head-over-heels in love - or heartbroken. September 28 could be the date that unfolds this tearful scenario, as per their contractual agreement to announce their split.

At least, that's what the buzz on the internet claims. The source of this rumor? A marketing firm known as "Full Scope". The document, title-d "Publicity Strategy for Travis Kelce Post-Taylor Swift Split", offers a comprehensive plan to handle his public appearances after their love fades. A date for the split is even set: September 28.

The document outlines an intricate timeline of when the split will be publicly announced. It suggests "three days post-breakup" to "allow for the initial media storm to calm down and introduce clarity". The sentiments behind the breakup statement should be "friendly and respectful", emphasizing "mutual understanding".

Drafts of the statement are outlined in the document: "In summary, Travis and Taylor have mutually agreed to part ways. (...) Both wish to devote time to their respective careers and personal development. They remain friends and wish each other nothing but success."

Just a Fabrication?

Since the alleged leak, "Full Scope" has issued statements dismissing the rumor: "We are putting our best efforts into identifying the source of these new allegations!" The legal team has already been mobilized.

According to a report on "The Daily Mail," Kelce's lawyers have vigorously contested the separation claim. The NFL star is reportedly represented by PR firm Jack Ketosyan and Pia Malihi. In 2019, Ketosyan revealed on the Australian podcast "The Quicky" that he had indeed orchestrated "staged romances" for celebrities. These turned out profitable either for a new project promotional push, or to divert attention away from negative public image issues.

Despite the swirling rumors, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to express their love for each other in public. During his Super Bowl victory celebration and her "The Eras" tour, they publicly displayed their affection, indicating their strong love life and family bond.

Contrary to the leak suggesting a September 28 separation, the legal team of Travis Kelce has vehemently denied any truth to these rumors, maintaining their client's love life and family are intact.

