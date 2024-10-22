Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsAnomalies

It appears that infant mortality rates in the United States have risen following the implementation of abortion limitations.

Inherent birth anomalies are among the frequent reasons.

 and  Ann Bradley
2 min read
Upsurge in infant fatalities observed in the USA post-implementation of abortion limitations
Upsurge in infant fatalities observed in the USA post-implementation of abortion limitations

It appears that infant mortality rates in the United States have risen following the implementation of abortion limitations.

After the Supreme Court of the USA abolished the nationwide right to abortion, there's been a notable surge in infant fatalities, as per a study in the medical journal "JAMA Pediatrics". This study revealed that infant mortality rates increased significantly in the months following the overturning of abortion rights, typically due to birth defects.

The authors of the study pointed out the repercussions of restricting abortion access in numerous regions. The landmark ruling to abolish abortion rights was made by the predominantly conservative Supreme Court in June 2022, turning it into a heated topic in the ongoing U.S. presidential election campaign.

Maria Gallo and Parvati Singh from Ohio State University analyzed data spanning 18 months post the ruling and contrasted it with previous figures. Gallo informed the AFP news agency that the U.S. experienced an unexpectedly high infant mortality rate in those months after the decision. In three specific months - October 2022 and March and April 2023 - the rate was approximately 7% higher than usual, leading to an additional average of 247 infant deaths each month.

The majority of these deaths were linked to birth defects such as heart issues. Prior to the overturning of the right to abortion, those affected could have opted for termination instead of carrying on the pregnancy and experiencing the loss of an infant, according to Gallo. In the words of Singh, "We have to contemplate the hardships faced by people, including the impact on mental health, when abortion is denied or when a woman is forced to carry a fetus with a lethal genetic defect."

The study highlighted several anomalies in infant mortality rates after the Supreme Court's decision. These anomalies included an unexpectedly high infant mortality rate and a significant increase in infant deaths due to birth defects, such as heart issues.

Read also:

Comments

Related

This document or resource, as you may call it.
Politics

Blinken encourages Israel to utilize Sinwar's death as an opportunity to put an end to the Gaza conflict, yet achieving a resolution appears to be a distant prospect.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken exhorted prominent Israeli authorities on Tuesday to leverage the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to facilitate the liberation of the remaining captives imprisoned in Gaza and bring an end to the conflict – however, scant proof suggests that...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

Various Financial Statements Keep Investors in a State of Uncertainty
Economy

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street On Wall Street, things are quite bustling, with the main focus shifting towards individual stocks as earning seasons gains momentum. Unfortunately, telecommunications provider Verizon took the hit as the day's biggest loser, despite showing impressive

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
This document or resource, as you may call it.
Politics

Blinken encourages Israel to utilize Sinwar's death as an opportunity to put an end to the Gaza conflict, yet achieving a resolution appears to be a distant prospect.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken exhorted prominent Israeli authorities on Tuesday to leverage the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to facilitate the liberation of the remaining captives imprisoned in Gaza and bring an end to the conflict – however, scant proof suggests that...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public