It appears that Captain Popp is stepping down.

Following reports, German national football team captain Alexandra Popp is set to call it quits. As per the "Wolfsburg General Newspaper", the German Football Association (DFB) is set to announce the retirement of the 33-year-old striker this week, with new national coach Christian Wueck already in the know.

Popp, who has scored 67 goals in 144 international matches, might have played her final game in the blue and white jersey with the 1-0 win against Spain in the bronze medal match at the Olympic Games this summer. The German team claimed the third spot in the tournament held in France. Notably, her teammates Merle Frohms and Marina Hegering had retired from the national team post the same tournament. Popp had previously won Olympic gold with the DFB team in 2016 and secured the second position at the 2022 European Championship.

Popp, whose contract with Wolfsburg expires at the end of the season, has been grappling with numerous injuries lately. She has kept her future in the DFB team uncertain, stating, "It could go in all directions." She recently expressed the need for "a little more time" to make her decision.

After announcing her retirement from the German national team, speculations surround Popp's future with VfL Wolfsburg (women). Despite dealing with injuries, Popp has not made a decision about her contract renewal with Wolfsburg, which expires at the end of the season.

