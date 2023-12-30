Russian invasion - ISW warns of further large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine

Following the unprecedented Russian airstrikes against Ukraine that left many dead, US experts have warned of further heavy attacks. "Russia will continue to launch large-scale attacks against Ukraine to weaken Ukrainian morale as well as Ukraine's ability to sustain its war effort against Russia," the daily report by the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Friday evening.

At the same time, the analysts emphasized that after almost two years of aggressive war, Russia 's reserves and production capacities mean that it is unlikely to be able to launch large-scale missile attacks on a regular basis, but more consistently with drones.

According to official information from Kiev, the Russian army fired almost 160 rockets, cruise missiles and drones of various types at the neighboring country on Friday in the most serious attack since the start of the war. As a result, more than 30 people were killed and around 160 injured in several regions of Ukraine shortly before the New Year celebrations. The Ukrainian leadership spoke of terror against the civilian population.

In preparation for the devastating bombardment, the Russians had been experimenting with various combinations of drones and missiles for months in order to identify weaknesses in the Ukrainian air defense system, according to ISW analysis.

Meanwhile, Ukraine reported further Russian drone attacks on Saturday night. According to the military, three unmanned missiles were repelled in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Source: www.stern.de