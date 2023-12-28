Israel's military ready for offensive in Lebanon

Hezbollah in Lebanon has an arsenal of missiles that poses a threat to Israel. In turn, the Jewish state is militarily capable of inflicting massive damage on its neighboring country. As the fighting in the border region escalates, Israel is no longer ruling out an offensive.

The Israeli military is increasingly prepared to decisively expand the fight against the Shiite militia Hezbollah in Lebanon. "Today we approved a series of plans for the future, and we must be ready for an offensive if necessary," said Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi during a visit to the army command in the northern Israeli city of Safed. "The Israeli Defense Forces and its Northern Command are at a very high level of readiness," he added.

Since the attack by the Islamist Hamas, which operates from the Gaza Strip, on the border area in southern Israel on October 7, the Israeli military has been engaged in constant fighting with Hezbollah units in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah fired rockets at the Israeli border town of Kiriat Shmona today. According to the Israeli police, several buildings were damaged. No people were injured.

At the beginning of the Gaza war, the authorities moved tens of thousands of residents of the northern region into the interior of the country for security reasons. Three people died in Israeli attacks on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, including a Hezbollah fighter, as reported by the Lebanese news agency NNA.

Both sides have so far avoided escalation

The fighting at this location since the beginning of October represents the most serious military confrontation since the second Lebanon war in 2006. According to experts, however, they are still following certain unspoken rules. Both sides have so far avoided further escalation.

Hezbollah, which is equipped by Iran, basically controls the government in Lebanon and has an arsenal of missiles that poses a threat to Israel. The Jewish state, in turn, is militarily capable of inflicting immeasurable damage on Lebanon.

