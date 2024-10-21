Israel's Covert Operations Conducting Surveillance for Iran Unraveled

In recent times, Israeli authorities have discovered a spy network operating within their borders, comprised of Jewish individuals from Haifa and its surrounding areas. This group, consisting of seven members, has been accused of gathering sensitive information for Iran over a period of two years. The information collected included details about military installations and the nation's energy infrastructure, as well as data on prominent Israeli figures. According to the joint statement from the police and Shin Bet internal security service, these individuals received substantial payments, often in cryptocurrency, amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This case has gained significant attention due to the recent uptick in espionage activities involving Iran. The suspects were reportedly recruited by Iranian operatives for various security-related tasks. Notably, two minors were also part of this network. The members of this network were cognizant of the fact that their activities could potentially compromise national security and aid Iran in launching rocket attacks against Israel.

The suspects are alleged to have infiltrated military bases across the country, with a particular focus on air force and navy facilities, harbors, missile defense sites, and energy infrastructure such as the power plant in Chadera.

Iran, repeatedly, has labeled Israel its sworn enemy and threatened its annihilation. This year alone, Israel has been subject to two attacks, and Israeli intelligence agencies have also reported an escalation in Iran's attempts to recruit Israeli citizens.

The police are actively involved in investigating this espionage case, working in collaboration with the Shin Bet internal security service. The individuals arrested are believed to have received financial rewards for their actions, often in the form of cryptocurrency.

