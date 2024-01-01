Skip to content
Israeli Supreme Court rules against core element of judicial reform

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Israel's Supreme Court has overturned a key element of the controversial judicial reform. In a ruling published on Monday, the judges declared an amendment to the law passed in July null and void. This had deprived the court of the opportunity to take action against "inappropriate" decisions by the government.

Source: www.stern.de

