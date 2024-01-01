Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewstiltsuppermostcore elementjudicial reformfromnetanjahusjusticecourtbenjamin netanyahuisraels

Israeli Supreme Court overturns core element of Netanyahu's judicial reform

On Monday, Israel's Supreme Court declared a central element of the controversial judicial reform of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government invalid. The court announced that eight out of 15 judges voted against an amendment to the law on the so-called appropriateness clause passed by...

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
Chief Justice Esther Hayut at hearing in September.aussiedlerbote.de
Chief Justice Esther Hayut at hearing in September.aussiedlerbote.de

Israeli Supreme Court overturns core element of Netanyahu's judicial reform

The right-wing religious government's plans to restructure the judiciary have deeply divided the country. The plaintiffs against the law restricting the so-called appropriateness clause had argued that it would weaken the judiciary as a pillar of Israeli democracy. They fear that disempowering the judiciary could pave the way for an authoritarian state.

Parliament passed the law restricting the powers of the judiciary by a narrow majority in July, despite ongoing protests. Netanyahu's government, a coalition of his Likud party and far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, considers the changes to the law to be necessary in order to reorganize the balance of power in the separation of powers.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

The central emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Patient and relatives attack hospital staff

Three drunk men attacked and injured hospital staff in the emergency department of a hospital in Berlin-Lichtenberg on New Year's Eve. They also verbally threatened the staff, as the police reported on Monday. A 25-year-old patient and his two brothers, aged 16 and 20, had become aggressive...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public