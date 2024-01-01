Israeli Supreme Court overturns core element of Netanyahu's judicial reform

The right-wing religious government's plans to restructure the judiciary have deeply divided the country. The plaintiffs against the law restricting the so-called appropriateness clause had argued that it would weaken the judiciary as a pillar of Israeli democracy. They fear that disempowering the judiciary could pave the way for an authoritarian state.

Parliament passed the law restricting the powers of the judiciary by a narrow majority in July, despite ongoing protests. Netanyahu's government, a coalition of his Likud party and far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, considers the changes to the law to be necessary in order to reorganize the balance of power in the separation of powers.

Source: www.stern.de