Israeli settlers attack West Bank village, drawing condemnation from top officials

More than 70 armed settlers invaded the town of Jit on Thursday, firing live bullets and tear gas at residents and setting several homes, cars and other property on fire, according to the head of Jit’s village council, Nasser Sedda.

Sedda said his cousin, Rashid Sedda, was killed in the attack. The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health confirmed the 23-year-old Palestinian died after sustaining a chest injury.

“We have attacks but nothing to this level,” Sedda told CNN. “We haven’t seen anything like this before, and without a prior warning. They caught the people off guard — women, children, and elders were there.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also said that dozens of Israeli citizens, some masked, set fires and threw rocks and Molotov cocktails before being dispersed by Israeli security forces.

One person has been apprehended for questioning over the rioting, and authorities are looking into the death of the Palestinian resident, IDF said, without naming the resident.

It is launching a joint investigation into the attack with security agency ISA and Israeli Police.

‘A serious nationalist crime’

Videos of the attack on Jit showed vehicles on fire and flames on the ground floor of a two-story building. Another video shows three medics performing CPR on Rashid Sedda.

Residents of the town can be seen running toward the burning vehicles and putting out the flames with a fire extinguisher, while someone shouts, “The settlers attacked us and set fire to the cars.”

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said it treated three injuries from settler attacks in the town, including an elderly woman affected by gas inhalation and two young men injured by stones.

Disavowal and condemnation came quickly from top Israeli officials.

A statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the attack, warning that he views the incident with “utmost severity.”

“Those responsible for any offense will be apprehended and tried,” it read.

Moshe Arbel, Israeli interior minister, called the attacks a “serious nationalist crime” that runs “contrary to the values of Judaism.”

And Defense Minister Yoav Gallant slammed the “violent, radical riots” as “the opposite of every code and value upheld by the State of Israel.”

Some West Bank settlement leaders also condemned the attacks, seeking to distance themselves from the rioters whom they said were “outsiders.”

For years, Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian communities in the occupied territory.

From October 7, 2023 to August 5, 2024 alone, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has recorded at least 1,143 settler attacks against Palestinians.

Of those, at least 114 attacks “led to Palestinian fatalities and injuries,” according to OCHA.

The US imposed a series of sanctions this year on Israeli settlers accused of violence in the West Bank, blocking their financial assets and barring them from entering into the US.

“The United States remains deeply concerned about extremist violence and instability in the West Bank, which undermines Israel’s own security,” the State Department said in a statement last month.

Israeli settlements, primarily inhabited by Jewish Israeli citizens, are built on lands controlled by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War. While the international community deems these settlements illegal under international law, Israel disputes this classification.

The controversial settler movement has grown in power over the years and is seen by the outside world as a major impediment to peace in the region.

