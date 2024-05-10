Israeli officials are experiencing anger and resentment over Biden's warning to halt military aid supplies.

Following Biden's comments on arms shipments to Israel, Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the UN, expressed concern that this decision could embolden Israel's adversaries in an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded with a clip of a speech he gave earlier stating, "If Israel is forced to stand alone, Israel will stand alone."

Biden's acknowledgment that the US would halt some arms shipments if Netanyahu ordered a large-scale invasion of Rafah represents a major shift in the ongoing seven-month conflict. This war has presented Biden with the challenge of maintaining his support for Israel while also facing pressure from within his own party concerning civilian casualties in Gaza.

Biden's comments to CNN signify a significant setback for Israel in its war efforts. Considering the US as Israel's most essential and influential ally, their loss of support would decrease Israel's capabilities and aspirations in Gaza considerably.

The Biden administration has been pushing Israel to exert more effort in safeguarding civilians in Gaza and guarantee the delivery of humanitarian aid to the area for several months.

As international pressure mounts, the US has continued to support Israel with armaments and other assistance throughout the conflict.

Several Israeli politicians have expressed anger and disappointment with Biden's remarks.

Miki Zohar, a minister from Netanyahu's Likud party, questioned, "How forgetful must the world be to have forgotten about the events of October 7?" - a reference to the Hamas-led attacks that killed around 1,200 people in Israel and abducted more than 250 civilians.

"We will not sacrifice our safety, and we will never agree to abide by any demands that endanger Israel's national security," he added in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Further, the Biden announcement has highlighted the vast political divisions within Israel.

Israel's Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, has condemned Biden on X, exclaiming, "Hamas ❤️ Biden."

President Isaac Herzog admonished against "groundless, irresponsible, and insulting statements and tweets" during a speech commemorating Victory Day.

Other prominent Israeli officials also reprimanded Ben Gvir. Yair Lapid, from the centrist Yesh Atid party, remarked, "If Netanyahu refuses to dismiss Ben Gvir, he is putting every soldier in the IDF and every citizen in the State of Israel in jeopardy."

Israeli Labor Party leader, Merav Michaeli, declared, "Netanyahu and his government continue to deteriorate Israel's strategic position." [

