Israeli military actions in Rafah broaden from air raids to on-the-ground assaults, satellite pictures indicate.

Some recently acquired images indicate the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are now engaged in action beyond the immediate vicinity of the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, following Israel's occupation of this area on Monday night. The pictures, taken between May 5th and 7th, depict areas that seem to have been subjected to bulldozing and show grounds where IDF vehicles gather. Moreover, some forces appear to have advanced more than a mile inside Gaza from the Rafah crossing gate.

These on-the-ground activities are preceded by a series of airstrikes on Rafah, which has seen a significant destruction of buildings over the past 24 hours and the death of at least four individuals as per a local hospital report. The satellite images indicate these strikes are ongoing, with one picture illustrating lingering smoke at a site.

In video footage acquired by CNN, people can be seen fleeing through Rafah streets after a bombing on Wednesday. A multitude of dismayed individuals carry children, some of them injured or unconscious, towards Al Kuwaiti hospital.

The CNN footage also exhibits ambulances transporting frantic kids separated from their parents, one child on a stretcher with a heavily-wrapped arm, and body bags outside the hospital. Another report from the hospital states that four individuals died and about two dozen were injured by Israeli airstrikes in western Rafah on Wednesday.

CNN made attempts to contact the Israeli military for comment on these events.

Revealing Ground Operations

Rafah, which currently occupies the central position in the conflict, plays a significant role in Israel's campaign against Gaza, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confronts the urge from the extremist wing of his coalition to undertake a comprehensive invasion of this city to eradicate Hamas while more moderate members encourage him to secure a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement.

In the course of nearly seven months of war, over one million Palestinians have been displaced to Rafah, where Hamas has been rumored to regroup following Israel's decimation of much of Gaza's north. Rafah's residents began fleeing the city on Monday after receiving a call from Israel's military to "evacuate immediately."

The satellite images display areas in Rafah featuring indications of having been razed by bulldozers and other heavy machinery - tracks from vehicles and expansive regions of disturbed earth.

The satellite images showcasing these latest operations resemble the first invasion of Gaza in October 2023, and similar occurrences across the enclave: The IDF would conduct airstrikes just before moving its ground forces into the area. Then, armored bulldozers, tanks, and other military vehicles would destroy and demolish buildings.

Satellite images from May 6 and May 7 show damage in Rafah, Gaza. Planet Labs, PBC

Satellite images from May 6th and May 7th demonstrate damage in Rafah, Gaza. Planet Labs, PBC

The IDF, as per an official statement, is undertaking a "precise counterterrorism operation in specific areas of eastern Rafah," encompassing "targeted raids." Furthermore, they reported "eliminating terrorists and uncovering terrorist infrastructure, as well as underground shafts in several locations in the eastern Rafah region."

The IDF provided footage of its 401st Brigade Combat team as they conducted "operational raids on suspicious buildings" near the location where they said they had been fired upon by Hamas militants.

According to the IDF, during this operation, they "eliminated about 30 terrorists and destroyed massive amounts of terrorist infrastructure in the area."

Hospital sources in Rafah had previously disclosed to CNN that at least 35 people have perished in Rafah since Monday evening, including seven women and nine children.

Currently, reports estimate that more than 34,600 people have lost their lives in Gaza since October, based on statistics by Palestinian authorities in Gaza. Humanitarian agencies, like the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), have cautioned Israel against launching a general invasion of Rafah.

Satellite images show Rafah, Gaza, before and during an airstrike. Planet Labs, PBC

"Any ground operation would result in more deprivation and fatality for the displaced Palestinians huddling in and around the city," remarked OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke to journalists in Geneva.

The World Food Programme has expressed fears of a "full-blown famine" in northern Gaza that's quickly spreading throughout the region.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com