Ongoing regional disputes in the Middle East - Israeli authorities warn of potential EU penalties for the first time.

In the EU, potential sanctions against certain Israeli government officials are under consideration for the first time. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell proposed penalties towards Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels. They are suspected of human rights violations and inciting hatred.

Ben-Gvir has recently urged to halt aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip as a means to pressure the ruling militant group Hamas into surrendering.

Similarly, Smotrich suggested implementing a blockade of humanitarian supplies until the liberation of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas, even if it resulted in the death of two million individuals residing in the Gaza Strip due to starvation. However, he acknowledged that the international community would not allow such an action.

Currently, Hamas maintains custody over more than 100 hostages, with a third suspected to have perished. On October 7 last year, Palestinian terrorists kidnapped more than 250 individuals from Israel, leading to the loss of approximately 1,200 lives in this unprecedented act of terror. Israel's military responded with its powerful attacks on Gaza, with reports indicating over 40,000 casualties.

Baerbock remains undecided on German consent

It remains unclear whether and when Borrell's proposal will materialize. Decisions on sanctions within the EU require unanimous approval, and nations like Germany, Czech Republic, and Hungary have expressed skepticism towards imposing sanctions on Israel so far.

At the EU meeting, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock did not outright reject the plans but mentioned that they should only be enacted if legal grounds and accusations against the politicians were sufficient.

If executed, affected individuals could face prohibitions from entering the EU, along with frozen assets within it.

Diplomats in Brussels argue that de-escalating the Middle East conflict should be prioritized over imposing sanctions on the ministers. They remark that jeopardizing dialogue channels with the Israeli government through sanctions might be counterproductive. Thus far, the EU has only imposed sanctions on select radical Israeli settlers and their affiliated structures. Both Smotrich and Ben-Gvir are also advocates of settler policy in occupied territories in the West Bank, which is viewed as illegal by the highest UN court.

Israel's Foreign Minister denounces anti-Israel elements

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz strongly criticized Borrell's proposal, warning against potential anti-Israel decisions driven by "anti-Israel elements." He emphasized the threat to Israel from Iran and its proxy terrorist organizations and urged the free world to support Israel rather than confront it.

Borrell responded on Thursday, stating that certain Israeli ministers had disseminated intolerable hate speech against Palestinians and proposed actions that violated international law and amounted to incitement to commit war crimes. He suggested that the EU should employ its tools unhindered to uphold respect for humanitarian international law.

Pressure on the EU is growing

Recent calls for a shift in the EU's stance towards Israel have gained traction. Human rights organization Amnesty International also demanded stringent European sanctions due to Israel's settlement policy prior to the EU foreign ministers' meeting.

In a letter to the attendees, Amnesty International urged a universal arms embargo and a ban on investments in certain Israeli companies and banks. Additionally, it recommended that the EU prohibit trade in goods originating from Israeli settlements in occupied territories, including East Jerusalem.

Human rights advocates cited the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) July ruling on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories as the basis for their demands. The highest UN court maintains that Israel's occupation is illegal and should be brought to an end as soon as possible.

Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War and has maintained its occupation ever since. Palestinians regard these territories as essential components of their future state. Although Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, it continues to regulate access via land, air, and sea. The subsequent Gaza conflict following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, has further heightened tensions.

The Czech Republic, like Germany and Hungary, has expressed skepticism towards imposing sanctions on Israel, as decisions on sanctions within the EU require unanimous approval. The tension in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas has led to Israel seizing the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War, and these territories are regarded as essential components of Palestinians' future state by them.

Read also: