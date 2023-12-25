Gaza war - Israeli attacks in refugee neighborhood: search for dead

After heavy Israeli attacks in the central part of the Gaza Strip, people continue to search for dead bodies in the rubble. The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health spoke of a large number of dead and injured people whose bodies were being recovered.

According to the information, more than 70 people were killed in air strikes in the Al-Maghasi refugee district. The information has not yet been independently verified.

Videos circulating on social networks showed dozens of white body bags. Women and children were also among the victims. There were also reports of air strikes from the refugee district of Al-Bureij.

Warnings do not reach many

On Friday, the Israeli army had called on people in Al-Bureij to flee. They should seek shelter in Deir al-Balah around six kilometers to the south. However, many inhabitants of the embattled coastal strip have neither electricity nor internet. Many are therefore not reached by such warnings. In addition, there have also been attacks in areas that the Israeli army had described as safe.

There are no shelters such as bunkers for the civilian population in the Gaza Strip. The Islamist Hamas does not open up an extensive tunnel system deep underground for civilians seeking protection.

Israeli army announces review

According to UN figures, more than 33,000 people live in Al-Maghasi in an area of 0.6 square kilometers. The Israeli army announced that it was investigating the reports of attacks in the neighborhood. "Despite the challenges posed by Hamas terrorists operating in civilian areas in Gaza, the Israeli army is committed to international law and is taking feasible steps to minimize civilian harm," the statement said.

According to the health authority in Gaza, more than 20,400 people have been killed in the coastal area so far. In view of the high number of civilian casualties, the military operation has been heavily criticized internationally. The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups in Israel on October 7.

