War in the Middle East - Israeli army spokesman: Hamas headquarters stormed

According to the Israeli army, it has stormed the headquarters of the Islamist Hamas in Chan Junis in the south of the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari, the terrorist organization's intelligence headquarters was also located there. The information could not be independently verified.

Israel suspects that the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Jihia Sinwar, is hiding in the underground tunnels under Chan Junis. The armed forces are currently intensifying the fight against Hamas, concentrating primarily on the south of the coastal area and the central Gaza Strip.

In the north of the sealed-off coastal strip, Israel's army says it is in the process of taking full control of the area. According to army spokesman Hagari, operations there are currently focused on the last remaining Hamas stronghold in the city of Gaza, the Tufah district. On Saturday, the army also ended a large-scale attack on Hezbollah militia targets in Lebanon on Israel's border with Lebanon, it said. Three "terrorist cells were eliminated" in the process. The army will also continue to attack Hezbollah military positions in southern Lebanon.

Several rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel

"The southern region of Lebanon will not return to what it once was," Hagari continued. Several rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel on Saturday. 80 percent of the rockets fired by Hezbollah had fallen on Lebanese territory. This could not be independently verified either.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, there have been repeated confrontations between Israel's army and Hezbollah on the border. There have been deaths and injuries on both sides. It is the most serious escalation since the second Lebanon war in 2006. Hezbollah has links to Hamas in Gaza, but is considered to be more powerful. It is also considered the most important non-state ally of Israel's arch-enemy Iran.

Source: www.stern.de