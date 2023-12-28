Israeli army shows remorse after airstrike

The Israeli military is criticizing itself. This is due to fighter jet missions against targets in the Al-Maghasi refugee district. Several dozen people were killed. The attack is now to be investigated.

After heavy attacks in a refugee quarter in the Gaza Strip on Christmas Eve that left dozens dead, the Israeli army has expressed regret over the "damage to uninvolved civilians". Work is underway to draw conclusions and lessons from the incident, an Israeli army spokesperson said.

According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, more than 70 people were killed in airstrikes in the Al-Maghasi refugee district on December 24. Women and children were also among the victims. UN reports even spoke of 86 dead. According to UN figures, more than 33,000 people live in Al-Maghasi in an area of 0.6 square kilometers.

The military announced that on December 24, Israeli fighter jets "attacked two targets near which Hamas fighters were located as part of the Israeli army's operations in the Gaza Strip against Hamas terror targets". Prior to the attacks, the army had "taken steps to reduce the harm to uninvolved civilians in the area".

"This could have been prevented"

An initial investigation revealed that other buildings next to the targets had been hit. This had presumably "caused damage to other uninvolved civilians". A special committee within the army, which is responsible for investigating "exceptional incidents", is now dealing with the incident.

The Israeli Kan channel reported, citing an unnamed military official, that the investigation had revealed that the appropriate ammunition was not used in the attack. This had also led to major damage in the immediate vicinity. "This could have been prevented if the right ammunition had been chosen for the operation," the broadcaster reported.

According to the health authority in Gaza, around 21,320 people have been killed in the coastal area so far. In view of the high number of civilian casualties, the military operation has been heavily criticized internationally. The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other groups in Israel on October 7.

