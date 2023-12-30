Skip to content
Israeli army reports destruction of two Hamas military installations in the Gaza Strip

According to the Israeli army, it has destroyed two military installations belonging to the radical Islamic group Hamas in Beit Lahia in the north of the Gaza Strip. Dozens of "terrorists" were also killed in the city of Gaza, the military said on Saturday. The army spoke of "fierce fighting"...

Gaza Strip on Friday, seen from the south of Israel.
The deployment of Israeli ground troops against the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas is being supported by the Israeli navy with shelling from the sea, the report continued.

Smoke rose above the city of Chan Junis in the south of the Gaza Strip on Saturday. A reporter for the AFP news agency reported continued artillery fire in the night in Chan Junis. Further south, more and more people sought refuge in Rafah near the border with Egypt. There was no sign of the fighting abating.

The Gaza war has now been going on for almost three months. Hundreds of fighters from Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the EU and the USA, invaded Israel on 7 October and committed atrocities there, mainly against civilians. According to Israeli reports, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip, 129 of whom are said to still be held by Hamas.

Following the unprecedented attack by the Islamists,Israel announced the destruction of Hamas and has been bombing targets in the Gaza Strip ever since. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, more than 21,500 people have been killed so far.

