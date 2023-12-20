Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsconflictsgazagaza strippalestinian territoriesharakat el-mukawame el-islamijetunnel systemisraelsundaymilitarytunnelMiddle Easthamastel aviv

Israeli army: New details on tunnel system in Gaza

More and more details about Hamas' tunnel system in the Gaza Strip are becoming public. According to the Israeli military, the underground system had a sophisticated infrastructure.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Israeli soldiers search a tunnel in the Gaza Strip. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Israeli soldiers search a tunnel in the Gaza Strip. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Middle East - Israeli army: New details on tunnel system in Gaza

The Israeli military has published new findings on the extensive tunnel system of the Islamist Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip. Palestine Square in the center of the city of Gaza plays a decisive role, the army announced on Wednesday. From there, "offices and apartments of the political and military Hamas leadership" are said to have been accessible underground. The information could not currently be independently verified. On Sunday, the army had already announced the uncovering of a network of tunnels in the north.

Following the takeover of an area in the city of Gaza, further details of the "strategic tunnel route" were uncovered, the army said on Wednesday. In addition to stairs, elevators also made it possible to descend into the underground system. In some cases, food, water and electrical infrastructure had been found. "In this way, Hamas terrorists were able to flee as well as remain in their hiding places for longer periods of time," it said.

The tunnel network is said to have been used by the organization's high-ranking officials, Ismail Hanija, Jihia Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and others, "to control Hamas ' operational activities". This information could not be independently verified at present.

According to media reports, the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Sinwar, and the head of Hamas' military wing, Deif, left the northern Gaza Strip during the course of the war. They are reportedly believed to be in the city of Chan Junis in the south of the coastal area. Haniya, chairman of the Hamas politburo, has been living with his family in Qatar for years.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public