Gaza war - Israeli army: Expanding operations in Khan Yunis

Israel's army says it is expanding its operations in the area around the city of Chan Junis in the south of the Gaza Strip. The military did not initially provide further details of the plans in a statement.

According to the statement, soldiers killed terrorists in Han Yunis and in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday. "The troops eliminated dozens of terrorists through airstrikes and sniper and tank fire." Dozens of armed Hamas members were killed in the northern Gaza Strip. They had been killed in various battles. The military 's claims could not initially be independently verified.

Israel suspects that the top leadership of the Islamist Hamas is hiding in Chan Junis. The military had previously called on the city's inhabitants to seek safety in Rafah near the Egyptian border.

The war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by Hamas terrorists and other groups in Israel on October 7. Israel responded with massive air strikes and began a ground offensive at the end of October. In view of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the sealed-off coastal area and the high number of civilian casualties, Israel has recently come under increasing international pressure.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de