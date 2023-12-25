Israeli army continues attacks on Gaza Strip at Christmas

The figures cannot be independently verified. The ministry also stated that there had been around 50 Israeli attacks in the center of the Gaza Strip. The previous evening, the Ministry of Health had stated that at least 70 people had been killed in an airstrike on the al-Maghasi refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Two more soldiers were killed on the Israeli side, as the country's armed forces announced early Monday morning. This brought the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to 156.

The war was triggered by a major Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. According to Israeli figures, around 1140 people, mostly civilians, were killed and around 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Since then,Israel has been carrying out massive attacks in the Palestinian territory - with the declared aim of destroying Hamas. According to the latest figures from the Hamas Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, more than 20,420 people have been killed so far.

Source: www.stern.de