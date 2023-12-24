Israeli army claims to have found explosive belts for children

The Israeli army says it is concentrating its offensive on the south of the Gaza Strip. In the north, the armed forces discover a Hamas weapons cache. In addition to grenades and intelligence documents, weapons specifically for children are also said to be found there.

The Israeli military says it has found explosive belts adapted for children in a weapons cache belonging to the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. As the army reported this morning, the weapons cache was located in a civilian building in the north of the sealed-off coastal area, adjacent to schools, a mosque and a clinic. In addition to the explosive belts, dozens of mortar shells, hundreds of other shells and intelligence documents were also found in the weapons cache.

Over the course of the past day, the armed forces have again attacked around 200 targets throughout the Gaza Strip on the ground, from the air and from the sea, the army added. A number of terrorists were killed in the process. The troops also found dozens of grenades, explosives and other weapons in the fiercely contested city of Chan Junis in southern Gaza.

According to the Israeli army, it is currently stepping up its offensive against the radical Islamic Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip. After the city of Gaza, "we are turning south and we are concentrating our main operations on another Hamas bastion, Chan Junis", Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told the US broadcaster Fox News. The fighting in the north would continue, "perhaps with less intensity". The Islamist Hamas reported new attacks on Sunday. Jabaliya and the city of Gaza in the north as well as Chan Junis in the south were hit.

The war was triggered by the worst attack in Israel's history, carried out by Hamas terrorists and other extremist groups on October 7 near the border with the Gaza Strip. More than 1200 people were killed on the Israeli side as a result. Israel responded with massive air strikes and began a ground offensive at the end of October. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza, more than 20,000 people have been killed in the coastal area since then. Hamas does not differentiate between civilians and fighters in this independently unverifiable figure.

