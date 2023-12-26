Skip to content
Israeli army chief: War in the Gaza Strip will last "many months"

The war between Israel and the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip will continue for a long time, according to the Israeli army chief: The war will "last for many more months", Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday. The Israeli army will use various...

Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi (2nd from right).aussiedlerbote.de
In thoroughly dismantling a "terrorist organization", there is no "magic solution and no shortcut, except to be persistent and determined in the fight". The army is currently concentrating on the south of the Gaza Strip, said Halevi. Many "terrorists" had been killed and hundreds more captured.

The war between Israel and Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the USA, was triggered by an unprecedented attack on 7 October, in which hundreds of Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel and committed atrocities there. According to Israeli figures, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. 129 hostages are still being held by Hamas.

In response to the attack, Israel has been attacking the Gaza Strip ever since. According to the latest figures from the Hamas Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, more than 20,900 people have been killed so far.

