Israeli army attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon - civilian killed in northern Israel

Army Continues to Report Strikes on Hezbollah Arms Depot, Military Facilities, and Rocket Launcher in Southern Lebanon

The army further reported that it had struck a Hezbollah weapons cache, terrorist infrastructure, military facilities, and a rocket launcher in southern Lebanon overnight. According to the reports, the attacks were carried out from the air and ground.

The Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom announced in the afternoon that a man in the Kibbutz Hagoshrim in northern Israel had been fatally injured by rocket shrapnel. The Israeli army stated that the shelling originated from Lebanon.

Israel and its ally the USA blame the Lebanese Hezbollah militia for the deadly rocket attack on the village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, which Israel has annexed. The attack on Saturday killed 12 children and teenagers aged between 10 and 16 on a football field. Netanyahu warned on Monday of a "hard" response. Hezbollah denies responsibility for the attack.

Representatives of the Druze religious community warned that the deaths of 12 children and teenagers should not be used as a political "pretext". "We reject the shedding of even a single drop of blood under the pretext of avenging our children," community representatives said in a joint statement. The Druze religion prohibits "any form of killing and revenge".

Most of the approximately 11,000 residents of the affected village of Majdal Shams still consider themselves Syrian, even decades after Israel's internationally unrecognized occupation of the Golan Heights.

In the early hours of Tuesday, activists reported that Israel also targeted two Syrian air defense positions. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported two rocket attacks on targets in the Daraa province. No casualties were reported.

Since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, there have been repeated clashes with Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon and on the Golan Heights, in which 22 soldiers and 24 civilians have been killed on the Israeli side, according to military figures. In Lebanon, 531 people have died, according to AFP figures.

The war in the Gaza Strip has been going on for more than nine months. It was triggered by the unprecedented attack by the radical Islamic Hamas on Israel, in which 1,197 people were killed, according to Israeli figures. Since then, Israel has been carrying out massive attacks on targets in the Palestinian territory. According to Hamas, which cannot be independently verified, more than 39,300 people have been killed since then. It is not specified whether these are civilians or Hamas fighters.

According to the Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip, around 300 people have been killed in the Khan Yunis area in the south of the Gaza Strip in just over a week. "Since the beginning of the Israeli ground invasion in the eastern part of the Khan Yunis province, the Civil Defense and medical teams have recovered the bodies of about 300 martyrs, many of whom were already decomposed," a spokesman said.

Israel launched a ground offensive in Khan Yunis on July 22 to counter rocket fire from the area. Last week, the army reported that it had discovered the bodies of seven hostages abducted to the Gaza Strip in the area. The army also stated that it had "eliminated 150 terrorists".

