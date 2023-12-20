Eurovision Song Contest - Israel will take part in the competition

Israel will compete in next year's Eurovision Song Contest. This has now been confirmed by the organizers of the music competition according to "Sky News". Artists from Iceland, among others, had previously called for a boycott of the competition in Malmö, Sweden, should Israel, which is waging war against the terrorist organization following the Hamas terror attack in October, take part.

"It's a competition for broadcasters - not for governments"

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the contest, told Sky News that Israel would take part and that the country's participation had been confirmed. "The Eurovision Song Contest is a competition for public broadcasters from across Europe and the Middle East," it said in a statement, according to the report: "It is a competition for broadcasters - not governments" and the Israeli broadcaster has been taking part in the contest for 50 years. The statement goes on to say that the Israeli broadcaster complies with all competition rules and can take part next year.

ESC final 2024 will take place in May

The EBU and the Swedish public broadcaster SVT announced in July that the upcoming music competition will take place in Malmö. The final of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2024. In the same week, on May 7 and May 9, the two semi-finals will be held beforehand.

Singer Loreen (40) could win the ESC again in 2023 with her song "Tattoo" and bring next year's edition back to Sweden. She had already been successful at the ESC in Baku in 2012 with the song "Euphoria".

Germany has not yet named an act for next year's ESC. This will only be determined at the preliminary round "Eurovision Song Contest - The German Final 2024", which is scheduled to take place in Berlin on February 16.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de