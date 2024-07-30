Israel wants to throw Turkey out of NATO

Since the start of the Gaza war, Erdogan has been escalating his rhetoric against Israel, even threatening military intervention. Israel's Foreign Minister is now calling for consequences against Turkey.

Following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's threats against Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has called for Turkey's expulsion from NATO. "Erdogan has turned Turkey into a member of the Iranian axis of evil," Katz said. Turkey is hosting the Islamist terror organization Hamas. Katz urged all NATO member states to "expel Turkey immediately."

Erdogan had previously threatened Israel with military intervention. "Just like we intervened in Nagorno-Karabakh, just like we intervened in Libya, we will do the same with them," he said on Sunday at an event of his ruling AKP party in Rize on the Black Sea, referring to Israel. Erdogan was referring to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where he supported the conflict party Azerbaijan with drones. In the civil war country Libya, Ankara supports the internationally recognized government with military equipment and personnel.

Israel's Foreign Minister said Turkey had massively violated NATO principles by threatening to invade a democratic Western country without provocation. The USA and the Western world must "condemn Erdogan and stop his destructive activities." Previously, Katz said Erdogan was "following in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein." He advised the Turkish president to "remember what happened there and how it ended." In 2003, US troops invaded Iraq. The military operation led to the overthrow of the then Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Three years later, Hussein was executed for massacres against Kurds and Shiites.

Since the start of the Gaza war, relations between Israel and Turkey have deteriorated dramatically. Erdogan called Hamas a "resistance organization" and compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. In mid-July, Erdogan said his country would no longer approve of cooperation between NATO and the partner Israel until lasting peace is achieved in the Palestinian territories.

The International Commission, expressing concern over the escalating tension between Israel and Turkey, has urged both parties to exercise restraint and promote diplomatic dialogue. In light of Turkey's actions, The Commission has suggested reviewing Turkey's compliance with NATO's principles and democratic values.

