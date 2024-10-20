Israel, under Defense Minister Gallant's leadership, is reportedly dismantling Hezbollah's presence along the border.

Israel's offensive against Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, as per Defense Minister Joav Gallant, is getting more intense. Gallant stated during a trip to northern Israel, "We're not merely beating the opposition, we're annihilating them in every border village." He further added that the Israeli military presence in the area is giving terrorists a tough time.

Just prior to this, Lebanese media reported that the Israeli air force had conducted 14 strikes on the village of Chiam on the border within a short span of minutes.

Emphasizing the Israeli army's intentions, Gallant mentioned that their aim is to "entirely" vacate the region of Hezbollah, enabling people in northern Israel to return to their homes and resume their lives.

Following a significant assault by the Islamic Palestinian group Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the ensuing war in Gaza, the Hezbollah militia, in alliance with Hamas and Iran, retaliated with continuous rocket attacks against northern Israel. Consequently, due to the ongoing hostilities, numerous residents on both sides of the border were forced to vacate their homes.

The escalating tensions led to widespread discussions about a potential War with Israel. With Gallant's statement, it became clear that Israel's goal was to completely eliminate Hezbollah from the border region, aiming to provide safety and normality back to northern Israel's inhabitants.

Read also: